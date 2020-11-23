Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE:AGI opened at $8.71 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2,850,000.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 299,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 828.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 194,223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,554,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 310,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 39.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 83,318 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

