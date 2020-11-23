AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Gap Down to $1.93

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.80. AIM ImmunoTech shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 2,027 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIM shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on AIM ImmunoTech from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 50.01, a quick ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 6,823.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 12,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $25,001.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,586.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIM. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 868,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 23,782.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

