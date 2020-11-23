Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the October 15th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

AGIO stock opened at $43.59 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,744,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,237,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,023,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after purchasing an additional 172,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,805,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,194,000 after purchasing an additional 215,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

