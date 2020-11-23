AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CEO Sells $8,011,916.60 in Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 86,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $8,011,916.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,617 shares in the company, valued at $26,653,779.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Richenhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of AGCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55.

Shares of AGCO traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.88. 8,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,973. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.69. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $99.74.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $877,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in AGCO by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 44,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AGCO by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

