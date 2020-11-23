Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in October

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 349,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 590.2 days.

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGGZF. Scotiabank lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.