Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.39. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 419 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 286,853 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 296.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aeterna Zentaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

