Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 7,760,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 738,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

AERI opened at $12.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $563.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

