Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $9.90 on Friday. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

