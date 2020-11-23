Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,047. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.89. The company has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock valued at $137,614,464. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.