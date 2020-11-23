Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 44 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ANF. Wedbush increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $4,392,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $5,040,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 460.5% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 395,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 325,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $4,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

