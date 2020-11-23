A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.22. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

