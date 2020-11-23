9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Gap Down to $1.03

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $0.96. 9 Meters Biopharma shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 50,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 461,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,070.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a gastrointestinal platform company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 analogue for SBS; Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease; and NM-003, a long-acting GLP-2 analogue, which is under orphan indication selection.

