7,550 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,990 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.93. 33,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,781. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

