50,000 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 46,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total transaction of $6,076,773.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,904.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $111,947.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,947.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,759 shares of company stock worth $54,841,457. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.97. The company had a trading volume of 79,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $154.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.