3,992 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,477. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.