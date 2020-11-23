300 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after purchasing an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after buying an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,350,000 after buying an additional 378,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Argus began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $8.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $722.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,380. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $792.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $726.07 and its 200 day moving average is $652.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.