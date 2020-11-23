1,388,755 Shares in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,388,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,513,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 3.22% of East Resources Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $972,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,325,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.78. 542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,865. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

