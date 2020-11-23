1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Sells $410,907.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $410,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,781,086.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,846. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 136.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 815.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

