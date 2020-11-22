Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 11,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total transaction of $3,942,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304 in the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $439.60 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 563.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.38.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

