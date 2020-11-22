ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ZOOM Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:ZTNO opened at $0.16 on Friday. ZOOM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.
About ZOOM Technologies
