Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $145.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 912.18, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

