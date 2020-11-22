Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Holdings Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $111.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $119.47.

In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 7,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $634,743.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,959,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,511,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,667.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 680,711 shares of company stock valued at $67,289,613 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

