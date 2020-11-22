Zilliqa Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $233.74 million and $38.18 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00072158 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000898 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00020658 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004751 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,957,773,222 coins and its circulating supply is 10,666,306,069 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

