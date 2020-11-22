Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Down 17.5% in October

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 626,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total value of $1,303,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,398. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,122,000 after acquiring an additional 136,632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 330,765 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 108.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 256,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $354.99 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $367.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.91 and a 200-day moving average of $272.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

