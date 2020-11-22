Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of TCON opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc purchased 78,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $307,329.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $38,086.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 829,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.