Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cfra raised shares of Summit Materials from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Summit Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of SUM opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anne P. Noonan purchased 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 105.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.