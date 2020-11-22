Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 97.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

