Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue upgraded Deutsche Telekom to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
