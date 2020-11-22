Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue upgraded Deutsche Telekom to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of DTEGY opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $18.32.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.