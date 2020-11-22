Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bouygues SA is a diversified industrial group. The company’s business sectors of activity consists of Construction includes building & civil works and energies & services, Immobilier includes property development and Colas, Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom and Media, with TF1. Bouygues SA is based in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BOUYF. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bouygues from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

BOUYF stock opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $44.46.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

