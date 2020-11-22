Zacks Investment Research Lowers BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLU. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BELLUS Health from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.74.

Shares of NYSE:BLU opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

