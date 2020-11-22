Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th.

THMO opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 427.02%. As a group, analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THMO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThermoGenesis (THMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.