Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $265.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.8% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 244,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

