Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded CMC Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King upped their target price on CMC Materials from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.78.

CCMP opened at $145.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.23. CMC Materials has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $174.87.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.