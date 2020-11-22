Zacks: Brokerages Expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will announce $866.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $849.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $882.90 million. Varian Medical Systems posted sales of $828.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Varian Medical Systems.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

VAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $68,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,371.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $94,264.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $395,288. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAR opened at $173.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.79. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.