Zacks: Brokerages Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The TJX Companies posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $65.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.