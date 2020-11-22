Zacks: Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Truist upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $106.17.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.