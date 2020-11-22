Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.72. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $6.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.73.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $128.57 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,121 shares in the company, valued at $17,106,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,982 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total transaction of $3,262,299.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,382,051.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,010 shares of company stock valued at $19,922,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.3% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 140,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $738,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

