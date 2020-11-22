Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Royal Gold reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.09.

RGLD stock opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. Royal Gold has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 42.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 314,429 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 99.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 95,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after purchasing an additional 80,174 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,889.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $3,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

