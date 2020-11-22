Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.13). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14).

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $734.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 199,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,254,998.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,155,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,074,239.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,988,296.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

