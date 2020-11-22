Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

CL opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 199.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 245,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 163,364 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

