Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) to Announce -$1.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.47) and the highest is ($1.21). Spirit Airlines reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($8.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.41) to ($7.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,431,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

