Zacks: Analysts Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. IQVIA reported earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $169.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $180.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

