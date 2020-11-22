Zacks: Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Announce $2.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to announce earnings per share of $2.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. Cimpress reported earnings per share of $2.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMPR. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimpress has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 232.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $85.57 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $83.00.

Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

