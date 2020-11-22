Zacks: Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Alkermes posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,996,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,851 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.18. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

