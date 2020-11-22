Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.

Yum! Brands has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of YUM opened at $104.99 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $107.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.21.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,254 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

