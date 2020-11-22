Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Yintech Investment stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Yintech Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $529.86 million, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Yintech Investment during the third quarter worth about $110,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yintech Investment by 31.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yintech Investment by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment and trading services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers spot commodities trading, which is facilitated by individual customers of gold and silver on Shanghai Gold Exchange; and futures commodities trading services to individual customers on silver and other precious metals and commodities on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, Dalian Commodity Exchange, and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.

