Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Yield10 Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.90.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

