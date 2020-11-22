XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Short Interest Update

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 951,800 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 839,400 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,622,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 40,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $1,030,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,095,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,777,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,010. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,087,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XPEL by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in XPEL by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. XPEL has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.69 million, a PE ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

