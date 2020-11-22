Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Short Interest Update

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Shares of XLNX opened at $132.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average is $103.18. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

