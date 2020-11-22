Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 17,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,889,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after buying an additional 727,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 853,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $221.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

